ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkish wholesaler Bizim Toptan aims to increase its sales to 2 billion lira ($1.13 billion) in 2012 from 1.73 billion lira in 2011, the company said on Tuesday.

Bizim Toptan, which sells to local markets, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants, said it aims to increase its number of stores nationwide to 140. According to the company website, it had 117 stores as of end-July 2011. ($1 = 1.7699 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan)