UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, June 14 Bizzi & Partners and Fawez Alhokair have signed an agreement for the development of a Milan area that will see the Saudi Arabian retail and real estate group inject more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the project over five to seven years.
The partnership will make it possible to speed up the Milanosesto project which focuses on the regeneration of a property area in Sesto San Giovanni, on the outskirts of Milan, previously occupied by steel producer Falck, the companies said in a joint statement.
The project, whose master plan was designed by famous Italian architect Renzo Piano, envisages the creation of a large green space that stretches over 70 hectares (173 acres) and more than 1 million square meters (10 million square feet) of newly constructed and renovated commercial and residential buildings, according to Bizzi & Partner's website. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources