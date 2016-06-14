MILAN, June 14 Bizzi & Partners and Fawez Alhokair have signed an agreement for the development of a Milan area that will see the Saudi Arabian retail and real estate group inject more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the project over five to seven years.

The partnership will make it possible to speed up the Milanosesto project which focuses on the regeneration of a property area in Sesto San Giovanni, on the outskirts of Milan, previously occupied by steel producer Falck, the companies said in a joint statement.

The project, whose master plan was designed by famous Italian architect Renzo Piano, envisages the creation of a large green space that stretches over 70 hectares (173 acres) and more than 1 million square meters (10 million square feet) of newly constructed and renovated commercial and residential buildings, according to Bizzi & Partner's website. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)