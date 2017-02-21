HONG KONG Feb 21 Chinese developer Beijing Capital Land said on Tuesday it expected the company to successfully list in mainland China in the first half of 2018.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission had recently accelerated the approval process for initial public offerings (IPO), said chief financial officer Fan Shubin.

Fan said his company was No. 273 in the IPO application queue. The developer submitted a listing application in the mainland last October.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)