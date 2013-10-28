UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd :
* Beijing Properties-very substantial acquisition in relation to 75 percent equity interest in Holiday Inn Downtown Beijing Company Limited
* Beijing Properties says unit to purchase the stake at the consideration of 415.62 million yuan
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/faz24v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources