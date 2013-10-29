NEW YORK Oct 29 Warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale Club is launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.

The new credit is comprised of a $1.45 billion, six-year first-lien term loan and a $650 million, 6.5-year second-lien term loan. It will launch at a bank meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in New York City.