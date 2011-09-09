UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
* Holders of about 72 pct common stock approve deal
* Deal expected to close at end of Sept. (Follows alerts)
Sept 9 BJ's Wholesale Club Inc said shareholders approved its takeover by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners in a deal worth $2.8 billion.
Holders of about 72 percent of the company's stock voted in favor of the deal while holders of less than a percent of the company's common stock voted against it.
The merger is expected to close by the end of the month, BJ's said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which operates 190 warehouse clubs in 15 U.S. states concentrated on the East Coast, were trading nearly flat at $50.99 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.