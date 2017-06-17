BRIEF-Swift Networks bags contract from Mckenzie Aged Care Group
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 17 India's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run Bank of Maharashtra Ltd because of its high level of bad loans, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.
The mid-sized institution is the fifth state-run lender to come under curbs since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened the corrective action framework in April to help cut the $150 billion of troubled loans afflicting banks.
Bank of Maharashtra said the corrective actions will not have any material impact on its performance, but will help strengthen its internal controls, and improve asset quality and profitability.
The bank's net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio rose to 11.76 percent at the end of March, from 10.67 percent at end-December.
Under RBI rules, prompt corrective action is triggered if a bank's NNPA ratio crosses 6 percent.
Lenders with an NNPA ratio of more than 9 percent fall in the "risk threshold 2" category, and can be asked by the regulator to restrict branch expansion and make higher provisions on sour loans, among other curbs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Dale Hudson)
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr
LIMA, June 21 Peru's Congress dismissed the finance minister on Wednesday following revelations that he asked the comptroller to green light a controversial project, a fresh blow to centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his efforts to jumpstart the faltering economy.