Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23Bank of Moscow :
* Sets the placement date for 10 million of BO-09 series bonds for Dec. 29
* The nominal value of the bonds is 1,000 roubles per bond totalling to 10 billion roubles ($185 million)
* VTB Kapital is underwriter for the issue
Source text: bit.ly/1ACqU3y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.0820 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.