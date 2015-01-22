BRIEF-GRANDES to fully buy real estate firm Dipro
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Fukuoka-based real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
Jan 22 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Completes placement of 5 million of BO-07 series bonds in full at issue price of 1,000 roubles ($16) per bond Source text: bit.ly/1yNeKTX
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives leaders pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.