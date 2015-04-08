April 8 Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co,
the kingdom's largest insurer, has raised its stake in local
peer Takaful International to 40.9 percent, a move
that could herald the start of wider consolidation in the
sector.
Last week, BKIC had taken an initial 10.8 percent stake in
Takaful International, the largest Islamic insurance firm in a
market that has 24 locally incorporated insurers including nine
Islamic firms.
BKIC bought 18.8 million shares of Takaful International
valued at 1.88 million dinars ($5 million) from three Bahraini
and Kuwaiti institutions, according to a statement on the
Bahrain bourse.
Takaful International ranks among the top five insurers in
the country, but it swung to a loss of 1.7 million dinars in
2014 from a profit of 300,000 dinars a year earlier.
BKIC now becomes the largest shareholder in Takaful
International, displacing Bahrain Islamic Bank which
has a stake of 22.75 percent.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporying by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)