BANGKOK Aug 9 Thailand's Bangkok Life Assurance
Pcl said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit
quadrupled, helped by a sharp decline in extra reserves after a
reversal of previously booked provisions.
The insurer's shares surged more than 3 percent to a
six-month high of 46.50 baht in early afternoon trade after the
announcement of second-quarter earnings.
Net profit came in at 9.4 billion baht ($268.96 million) for
the April-June quarter, up 409 percent from a year earlier,
while reserves for long-term contracts dropped by 9.52 billion
baht.
The reversal came after the regulator, the Office of
Insurance Commission, allowed insurers to calculate life-policy
reserves at a discount rate, instead of the market value, as a
measure to ease the impact of low interest rates.
If the company adjusted its investments in bonds and
liabilities based on their market values, it would have reported
a net loss of 1.41 billion baht for the second quarter, it said
in a statement.
In the first quarter, Bangkok Life made a net loss of 6.9
billion baht as it booked extra provisions of 11 billion baht
after a 60 basis point drop in long-term government bond yield
from the previous quarter to 1.7 percent.
Thailand's benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose 30 bps on quarter to 2.0 percent at the end of
second quarter, according to Bualuang Securities.
Bangkok Life, whose major shareholders are Bangkok Bank
and the Sophonpanich founding family, has a share of 14
percent in the local bancassurance market, making it the third
biggest insurer, industry data showed.
($1 = 34.9500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)