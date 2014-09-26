Sept 26 BKS Bank AG : * Says announces details of capital increase * Says board decided on increase of share capital from 65,520,000 euros to 72,072,000 euros by issuing up to 3,276,000 new ordinary shares * Says existing shareholders will receive subscription rights at a ratio of new

1 share for 10 existing shares * Says subscription period is expected to commence on Oct. 6 and is expected

to end on Oct. 22 * Says new shares will be issued at a price of 16.00 euros per share