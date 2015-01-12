Jan 12 Black Pearl Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that Radoslaw Piesiewicz bought 21,361,662
of the company's shares (52.96 pct stake) on Jan. 8 and
increased his stake to 55.26 pct from 2.3 pct
* Threems Capital Limited bought 2,021,106 of the company's
shares (or 5.01 pct stake in the company) on Dec. 21, 2014
* Threems Capital Limited raised its stake in company to
57.97 pct (or 23,382,782 shares) from 52.96 pct stake (or
21,361,662 shares)
* Dyffryn Holdings Limited sold 2,021,106 of the company's
shares on Dec. 21, 2014, and currently does not hold Black Pearl
Capital's stake
