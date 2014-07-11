Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 11 Black Peony Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($273.90 million) corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1opd1fs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.