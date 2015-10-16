(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Oct 16 Big data is starting to make
its way down to even the smallest non-profit, and fund managers
are finding a way to buy in.
Among their favorite targets: U.S. software provider
Blackbaud Inc, whose cloud-based software is a favorite
among non-profits looking to cash in on the record levels of
charitable giving in the United States.
A total of 45 U.S. mutual funds added shares of the
Charleston, South Carolina-based company to their portfolios
between June and August, double the number from the previous
quarter, according to the most recent data from Morningstar.
Those purchases by fund managers are one reason why shares of
the company are up nearly 40 percent for the year amid a down
market and trade at a price-to-earnings ratio five times that of
the broad S&P 500.
Analysts say that the $2.9 billion market cap company is
riding two trends: an economic recovery that has
disproportionately rewarded affluent households that contribute
the bulk of donations, and the popularity of fundraisers such as
the "Ice Bucket Challenge" that are widely shared on social
media.
"Now with Facebook and digital fundraising, you need
technological expertise, even if you're a smaller non-profit,"
said Eric Marshall, whose $2 billion Hodges Small Cap Fund
has been adding to its position in the company,
currently worth $28.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
At the same time, products offered by larger competitors
such as Salesforce.com Inc, Oracle Corp and
MicroStrategy Inc are often poor fits for the smaller
non-profits that are the company's target market, he said.
Blackbaud, by comparison, offers Web-based analytics software
that can help organizations communicate with donors, manage
volunteers, process payments, and identify future prospects
along with a recommendation for how much an organization should
ask them to give.
"This is an under-the-radar provider of services to an area
of the market that doesn't get a lot of attention, but once you
win customers they are very sticky," he said, likening its
potential to that of Tyler Technologies Inc, whose
shares have gained 700 percent over the last five years as its
software to manage such local government operations as county
records and traffic tickets caught on.
SLOWING BULL MARKET
Yet while Blackbaud's shares are trading near the record
high of $63.97 they hit on Aug. 18, the company's future
prospects are dependent in part on the same bull market that
allowed Americans to donate a record $358.2 billion in 2014, a
7.1 percent increase from the year before, according to a report
by the Giving Institute. Donations by individuals make up 72
percent of total giving in the United States, with the level of
donations rising about one-third as fast as the stock market,
the organization said.
With the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index down
approximately 2.5 percent for the year to date, the U.S. stock
market is on track to post its first annual loss after dividends
since 2008 and halt a rally that has returned 72.8 percent over
the last five years alone. That could dampen the size of
donations from high-net worth households, which contribute as
much as two-thirds of all funds given to non-profits in a given
year, according to the Giving Institute.
"Giving tends to track the overall economy, and any type of
economic sensitivity would be something that (Blackbaud) would
be impacted by," said John Rizzuto of SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, who covers the company.
Despite those concerns, Rizzuto has a buy rating on the
shares, in part because he expects the company's "aggressive"
growth plans to bear fruit even if the stock market stalls.
Overall, four analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters follow the
company, and their recommendations are evenly split between
"buy" and "neutral." The average target price among them is
$64.50, a slightly figure higher than the record high for the
stock. The most recent, Kevin Liu of B. Riley & Co, initiated
coverage of the company with a "neutral" rating and a target
price of $66 on Tuesday. He did not respond to a call for
comment.
GROWTH PLANS
The company, which did not respond to requests for comment,
told analysts in July that it expects to expand its total
addressable market to $6.5 billion from its current $5 billion,
largely through acquisitions. It reports its next earnings
results on Oct. 27.
Within the last 16 months, the company has spent $160
million to acquire MicroEdge, which developed software mostly
used by deep-pocketed foundations, $190 million on Smart
Tuition, a company that made payments software used by private
K-12 private schools, and $35 million on Whipple Hill
Communications, which made cloud-based applications used by
private schools.
The company has a strong track record of buying
higher-margin businesses while it expands its target market,
said Thomas Roderick, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Company
Inc who has a "buy" rating on its shares. With the purchase of
Smart Tuition, for example, the company now has an "end-to-end"
solution for K-12 private schools that ranges from accounting
packages aimed at Dioceses to financial aid assessment tools to
collection systems for tuition and delinquent payments, he said.
At the same time, the company's strong balance sheet and
growth in an area of the economy that many investors are not
exposed to could make it an acquisitions target, Rizzuto said.
"As much as there is an 800-lb gorilla in the nonprofit
space, that's what Blackbaud is," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)