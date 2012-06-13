(New throughout, adds more details from source)

June 13 Alabama's Black Belt Energy Gas District has postponed its sale of $774 million of gas project revenue bonds, which was scheduled to price this week, said a market source on Wednesday.

Moody's Investors Service is due to announce its rating revision on 17 U.S. banks anytime between now and the end of June, and market speculation suggested that the postponement was due to the uncertainly about Goldman Sachs' rating.

The U.S. investment bank's credit rating counts in the rating on the new revenue bonds, partly because its commodity arm will supply the gas the utility is buying.

However, a source who asked not to be named, noted that Goldman also led a similar prepaid gas bond deal in April, when the investment bank was already under rating review by Moody's.

The source, who was familiar with the issue, said one reason this week's deal was pulled was because of the heavy supply. This week's new issuance is expected to total $13.2 billion, according to Reuters preliminary estimates.

Goldman is one of 17 banks that Moody's Investors Service has said it might downgrade due to tougher regulations and Europe's debt crisis.

Prepaid natural gas bonds, like the Black Belt deal, are designed to help utilities manage their energy bills by prepaying for supplies of natural gas. Banks hope to reap double-edged profits by underwriting the debt and supplying the fuel through their commodity arms. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)