By Euan Rocha
| WATERLOO, Ontario July 9
WATERLOO, Ontario July 9 BlackBerry Ltd
is on the right path for a turnaround despite the disappointing
debut of its make-or-break line of smartphones, its CEO insisted
on Tuesday, allowing that the company remains open to any
options that would create value for its investors.
"BlackBerry will pursue every opportunity to create value
for shareholders," Chief Executive Thorsten Heins told investors
at the company's subdued annual meeting.
After the remark, made while he was speaking about whether
the company would look into licensing opportunities, BlackBerry
shares added to early gains on the Nasdaq.
Less than two weeks ago, BlackBerry reported results and
sales of its new BlackBerry 10 line of smartphones fell short of
analysts' expectations in the quarter ended June 1. The results
offered little evidence that the company can quickly win back
market share from Apple's iPhone, Samsung's
Galaxy devices, and other phones powered by Google's
Android operating system.
"I think they're on a very short leash" said John
Goldsmith, the deputy head of equities at Montrusco Bolton
Investments Inc, which owns more than 1.5 million BlackBerry
shares.
"I wouldn't be surprised if within the next two quarters
there is a definitive announcement with regard to other options
that this company could be looking at, whether that's putting
itself up for sale or some other option."
Asking for shareholders' patience, Heins said his efforts
to revive BlackBerry's fortunes were difficult and far from
complete.
"Our transformation is ongoing and in no way easy," he told
an auditorium packed with investors in the company's hometown of
Waterloo, Ontario. "This is a long-term transition for the
company but I can assure you that we are pushing very hard."
The mood at the meeting was decidedly restrained compared
with the atmosphere at its launch events earlier this year.
When BlackBerry reported quarterly results in late June,
the stock plunged 28 percent, as it forecast another operating
loss for the current quarter.
Heins said the company will unveil more devices that run on
its all-new BlackBerry 10 operating system over the next eight
months. The company has so far released the Z10, its
top-on-the-line full-touch smartphone, along with the Q10 and Q5
two phones that come with the mini physical keyboard that many
BlackBerry fans favor.
But while many investors and analysts say BlackBerry's new
devices are impressive, they fear the company may lack the
wherewithal for a drawn-out battle with Apple and Samsung.
Shareholders voted on Tuesday to elect all the company's
director nominees to its board. They also approved the company's
plan to change its name to BlackBerry Ltd from Research In
Motion Ltd, a move that had been announced in January.
The company's shares were up 32 cents at $9.87 in midday
trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.