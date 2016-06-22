WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22 BlackBerry Ltd's top priority for this year is making its devices business profitable, its chief executive said on Wednesday, even as it weighs the future of its hardware operation.

"The device business must be profitable, because we don't want to run a business that drags onto the bottom line," Chief Executive John Chen told investors at the company's annual meeting. "We've got to get there this year."

(Reporting Alastair Sharp in Waterloo, Ontario; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto)