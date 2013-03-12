* Lenovo CEO says may consider BlackBerry deal in the future
* Analysts downplay odds of a Lenovo takeover of BlackBerry
* AT&T says BlackBerry Z10 to hit store shelves on March 22
* Analyst sees margins moving higher with new device sales
* BlackBerry shares close 14 percent higher on Nasdaq, TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 11 BlackBerry shares rose
14 percent on Monday, fueled by takeover speculation and news
that AT&T Inc will start selling the new BlackBerry Z10
touchscreen smartphone in the United States on March 22.
The speculation was sparked by a comment from the head of
China's Lenovo Group Ltd, who told a French newspaper
on Monday that the personal computer maker might consider an
acquisition of Canada's BlackBerry at some point in the future.
"External growth remains a question of opportunities," said
Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's CEO, in an interview with Les Échos.
"As for BlackBerry, the file could eventually make sense,
but I must first analyze the market and understand the exact
weight of this company," he said in response to a question about
whether Lenovo would make a move on the smartphone maker.
BlackBerry, a one-time smartphone pioneer, has bled market
share to Apple Inc's iPhone, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's Galaxy line and other devices powered by
Google's market-leading Android operating system.
In a make-or-break move to regain market share and return to
profit, BlackBerry introduced the new smartphone to much fanfare
in January, and said it was abandoning its old name, Research In
Motion, and renaming itself BlackBerry.
Analysts however poured cold water on the speculation that
the Chinese technology giant would make a move on BlackBerry.
"We believe a takeout of BlackBerry is unlikely, especially
in the near term, nor is our investment thesis or 'outperform'
rating predicated on such an event," said Wells Fargo analyst
Maynard Um, in a note to clients.
A spokesman for Lenovo in Canada also downplayed the CEO's
comment, saying, "in no way was this an indication of activity
or strategic direction."
Another Lenovo executive had made a similar comment when
asked about BlackBerry in January. That remark had also sparked
a rally in BlackBerry shares, but Lenovo said at the time that
the executive was only speaking broadly about M&A strategy.
Analysts are also skeptical that the Canadian government,
which in 2010 blocked mining giant BHP Billiton's $39
billion bid for Potash Corp, will easily approve a
Chinese acquisition of BlackBerry.
"An acquisition might be difficult," said Morningstar Inc
analyst Brian Colello. "My understanding is that Canada treats
the company and its patents as a bit of a crown jewel and would
not rule lightly on a takeover."
BlackBerry shares ended the day up 14.1 percent at $14.90 on
the Nasdaq on Monday, while the Toronto-listed shares closed up
13.8 percent at C$15.29.
AT&T LAUNCH
BlackBerry is hoping the new devices, already on sale in
Canada, Britain and more than 20 other countries, will help it
win back market share in the United States, which was once a
stronghold for the smartphone industry pioneer.
The U.S. launch of the new devices has been delayed due to a
longer carrier-testing phase in the country. AT&T said pre-sales
of the devices will begin on Tuesday.
BlackBerry says sales of its new smartphone have been
outpacing its expectations so far, but investors are keen to see
how it fares in the United States.
As expected, AT&T said it would sell the devices for $199.99
with a two-year contract. T-Mobile USA said on Friday it
planned to start selling the BlackBerry Z10 to its business
customers in the United States on Monday.
Verizon Inc, the biggest U.S. wireless carrier, has
yet to say when it will start selling the Z10. The Z10 and the
soon-to-be-launched Q10, which will come with BlackBerry's
traditional physical keyboard, are powered by the new BlackBerry
10, or BB10 operating system.
"We believe the Street is pricing in such a weak fiscal 2014
that BB10 does not need to be an outstanding success to
surprise," Scotiabank analyst Gus Papageorgiou said in a note to
clients on Monday.
Papageorgiou, who has a "sector outperform" rating on the
stock, said he expects the company sold about 1 million
BlackBerry 10 devices in the quarter ended March 2.
"Gross margins should begin to move higher as more Z10s
enter the mix," he said. "Next quarter will be the true test as
BB10 launches in the U.S."
($1 = 1.027 Canadian)
