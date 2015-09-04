BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
(Corrects company name in headline and first, fourth bullet) Sept 4 BlackBerry : * To acquire Good Technology * Deal for $425 million * Says company anticipates the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow within the first year after closing * BlackBerry also expects to realize approximately $160 million in GAAP revenue from Good Technology in the first year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)