TORONTO, Sept 24 Blackberry Ltd

* Launches 'Passport' device, says suggested retail price C$699 in Canada, $599 in U.S.; being carried on AT&T in the United States

* BlackBerry says expect carrier pricing for Passport on contract to be about $249

* BlackBerry says Passport available now in Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the U.S.; will be available in more than 30 countries by end of year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)