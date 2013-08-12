TORONTO Aug 12 Canadian smartphone maker Blackberry said on Monday it had set up a committee to explore strategic alternatives that could include joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.

Reuters said last week Blackberry is warming up to the possibility of going private, as it battles to revive its fortunes. Chief Executive Thorsten Heins and the company's board is increasingly coming around to the idea that taking BlackBerry private would give them breathing room to fix its problems out of the public eye, sources said.