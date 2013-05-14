ORLANDO, Fla. May 14 BlackBerry
unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone device with a
physical keyboard on Tuesday, the feature that still sets it
apart from most rivals, and said its make-or-break new devices
had put the company back on "solid ground."
The Canadian company, which hopes new smartphones powered by
its BlackBerry 10 operating system will prompt a turnaround,
said the new Q5 mid-tier phone would be available in the summer
in a range of colors.
BlackBerry, which changed its name from Research In Motion,
has bled market share to Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung
Electronics Co's wildly popular line of Galaxy
devices, which are powered by Google's Android
operating system.
Shares of BlackBerry were slightly lower in New York and
Toronto soon after the market opened.