TORONTO, July 25 BlackBerry Ltd
has laid off about 250 of its employees at its headquarters in
Waterloo, Ontario, as part of its latest move to trim costs, the
smartphone maker said on Thursday.
"This is part of the next stage of our turnaround plan to
increase efficiencies and scale our company," a BlackBerry
spokeswoman said.
The company, which last year cut thousands of jobs, recently
hinted that more reductions were in the offing.
Last month, BlackBerry reported dismal quarterly results,
which triggered a 28 percent plunge in its share price.
Sales of its make-or-break new line of smartphones came in
well below some analysts' expectations. The results offered
little evidence that the company could quickly win back market
share from Apple Inc's iPhone as well as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy devices and other phones
powered by Google Inc's Android operating system.
The company, which had roughly 12,700 full-time employees,
as of March 2, said the employees being laid off were part of
the new product testing unit, a team that supports its
manufacturing, and research and development efforts.
BlackBerry recently said it no longer planned to migrate its
new BlackBerry 10 operating system across to its Playbook
tablet, as the hardware on that device was not powerful enough
to provide a smooth experience for users.
Many take this as a sign that BlackBerry plans to phase out
the poorly received device. It sold only 100,000 Playbooks in
the last quarter.
In contrast, Apple reported earlier this week that it sold
14.6 million iPad tablets in its last quarter.
Shares of BlackBerry were flat in morning trading.