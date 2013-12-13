TORONTO Dec 13 BlackBerry Ltd, which
recently concluded a $1 billion convertible debt offering, said
it has agreed with its debtholders to extend an option deadline
attached to the deal, giving potential investors a chance to buy
up to a further $250 million in convertible debt.
The struggling smartphone maker last month shelved plans to
sell itself and instead opted to raise funds via a $1 billion
notes offering led by Fairfax Financial Holdings, its
largest shareholder.
In a brief statement late on Thursday, BlackBerry said the
earlier announced investor option to purchase up to an
additional $250 million of convertible debentures, as part of
the offering, has now been extended to Jan. 13, 2014.