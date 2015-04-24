April 24 BlackBerry Ltd is
considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would
result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, the Wall Street Journal
reported, quoting a company spokeswoman.
The Canadian smartphone will make a final decision on the
planned closure after completing talks with the employees'
unions, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1EoSvro)
"At this time, we are considering the closure of our offices
in Sweden since this may impact approximately 100
employees, we are now initiating consultations with the
employees' trade unions," a BlackBerry spokeswoman said in an
email to the Journal.
BlackBerry had about 7,000 people as of Sept. 2014,
according to the its website.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)