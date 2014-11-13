(Adds CEO comments, details from launch event)
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
SAN FRANCISCO/TORONTO Nov 13 BlackBerry
announced partnerships with Samsung Electronics Co
and other high-profile tech players on Thursday, broadening the
reach of its new mobile-device management and security platform,
and sending its shares 7 percent higher.
BlackBerry and Samsung, the world's No. 1 smartphone maker,
will offer a "highly secure mobility solution" for Samsung's
Android devices starting in early 2015. The system will wed
BlackBerry's security platform with the South Korean company's
own security software for its Galaxy devices.
"The partnership with Samsung is a very big deal," said John
Jackson, a technology analyst at IDC. "It's hard to imagine a
partnership with more significant practical impact potential."
BlackBerry said the tie-up is a long-term commitment.
"To make this Samsung partnership happen, we went to the
highest levels of both companies, so this is a very serious
relationship," said John Sims, BlackBerry's head of enterprise
services, calling the deal "the tip of the iceberg."
BlackBerry also touted a string of improvements to its
existing products, including mobile video-conferencing via its
messaging app and the ability to divide usage costs between
employer and employee.
BlackBerry's Nasdaq-listed shares closed 7 percent higher at
$12.06, their highest close since June 2013.
CONNECTING MACHINES
The new platform, the BlackBerry Enterprise Service, or
BES12, will allow corporations and government agencies to manage
and make secure not only BlackBerry's mobile devices, but also
those running operating systems such as Google's
Android, Apple's iOS and Microsoft's Windows
platform.
For the first time, the platform will also be able to manage
and make secure medical diagnostic equipment, industrial
machinery and even cars.
The company also announced a BES12 deal with Brightstar, the
world's largest wireless distribution company, and a tie-up with
business software company Salesforce.com that will let
clients in healthcare and other regulated industries that use
Salesforce software securely access data via the BlackBerry
platform.
"This plan is not different from what I laid out on day one,
but it was hard for people to comprehend and believe me then as
things were a mess then," BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen
said. "The key message today is the ecosystem is coming back and
the telecoms are very excited."
The new products and services are the backbone of Chen's
plan to turn around the smartphone pioneer, whose devices have
lost ground to Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy devices and a
slew of other gadgets powered by Google's Android platform.
While still a player in the smartphone business, BlackBerry
is pivoting its focus to services and the demands of a large
base of enterprise clients that are increasingly grappling with
data security concerns.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said its customers have
registered for 5.1 million BES licenses since it launched a
migration push in March, with some 30 percent of them moving
from rival mobile-device management platforms.
BlackBerry also said it will launch its long-awaited Classic
smartphone on Dec. 17 at events in New York, Frankfurt and
Singapore. The device, which bears similarities to the once
popular BlackBerry Bold, will go on sale immediately in launch
markets and be priced at $449.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alden
Bentley; and Peter Galloway)