TORONTO Oct 29 BlackBerry Ltd
executives flew to California to meet with Facebook Inc
last week to gauge its interest in a potential bid for the
struggling smartphone-maker, according to a Wall Street Journal
report citing people familiar with the matter.
It remains unclear if Facebook is interested in placing a
bid. Both companies declined to comment on the WSJ report.
Any deal would be an alternative to a tentative $9 a share
offer from a consortium led by its largest investor, Prem
Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which wants to
buy BlackBerry for $4.7 billion and take it private.
Other companies are also taking a look at the company's
books to decide whether to make an offer, according to industry
sources.