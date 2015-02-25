TORONTO Feb 25 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Wednesday that it is working with Google Inc to enable
its software to manage and secure some of Google's Android
devices, a move that builds on BlackBerry's recent partnership
with Samsung Electronics Co.
In November, BlackBerry announced partnerships with Samsung
and other high-profile technology industry players, broadening
the reach of its revamped mobile-device management and security
platform.
BlackBerry said it is offering a "highly secure mobility
solution" for Samsung's Android devices. The new system weds
BlackBerry's security platform with the South Korean company's
own security software for its line-up of Galaxy devices that are
powered by Google's Android operating system.
On Wednesday, BlackBerry outlined a similar tie-up directly
with Google, to manage devices equipped with Android for Work -
Google's own solution to securely separate business and personal
data and applications.
BlackBerry shares rose 4.3 percent to $10.71 on the Nasdaq
following the announcement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andrew Hay)