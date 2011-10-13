* RIM's dual CEOs both speak on Thursday conference call
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 13 Research In Motion's RIM.TO
RIMM.O co-CEOs have apologized to millions of BlackBerry
customers for a four-day outage that has tarnished RIM's image
and set back its drive to catch up with Apple and other
smartphone rivals.
The system-wide failure, which began on Monday, left tens
of millions of frustrated BlackBerry users on five continents
without email, instant messaging and browsing.
The executives - Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie - made an
unusual joint appearance at a news conference on Thursday in an
apparent attempt to contain the fallout from a crisis that came
at a particularly inopportune time for the company.
RIM, whose share price has tumbled this year, is already
reeling after a series of profit warnings and product
missteps.
The service disruption could cost the BlackBerry maker
millions of dollars in compensation to customers who lost
service. Experts say it could also damage the BlackBerry's
reputation for reliability, one of its chief selling points.
"We still believe that most of RIM's value is in the
network and messaging business and this could crimpt that
value," Wedbush anayst Scott Sutherland said.
"I want to apologise to all the BlackBerry customers we've
let down," Lazaridis said in opening the conference call. "Our
inability to quickly fix this has been frustrating."
The Canadian-based company said it had fixed the root cause
of a global disruption in BlackBerry services and was working
to clear a huge backlog caused by the outage.
Though there was no independent confirmation of RIM's
claims, BlackBerry users around the world said on Thursday
afternoon that service appeared to be returning to normal.
The outage - and RIM's sluggish communications with its
customers - have fanned rising dissatisfaction with Lazaridis
and Balsillie.
Even before the latest outage, critics were seeking a
shake-up at RIM, saying the top managers have let the company
fall too far behind Apple (AAPL.O) and other rivals in a
rapidly changing market.
The session was only the second call that RIM has held
since the crisis began on Monday, and it was the first in which
the chief executives fielded questions from the media.
Public relations specialists have wondered why it took the
company so long, saying its response to the crisis has been
slow and poorly communicated.
"I think a statement of empathy that wouldn't cost anybody
anything could have been made within hours," said Allan Bonner,
a leading public relations crisis management consultant in
Toronto.
"They're doing crisis response the way they're designing
their software these days -- it's outdated, slow and not being
well-received by their customers," said Gene Grabowski, senior
vice president at Levick Strategic Communications.
The company did not say for certain whether it would
compensate customers. When Balsillie was asked about it, he
said: "That is something we are now turning our attention to
and that is something that we plan to come back to these
customers on very, very soon."
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and other network providers
have already said they would compensate customers over the lost
service, and analysts expects operators to seek to recoup those
losses from RIM. [ID:nL5E7LD2BY]
If RIM were to pay back all affected carriers and customers
it could knock between 3 and 5 cents off earnings per share in
the quarter ending in late November, according to BMO Cpaital
Markets analyst Tim Long. That would amount to a reduction in
profit of between $15 million and $26 million.
ONE MORE OBSTACLE
The outage puts one more obstacle in the path of the
Canadian smartphone maker as it looks to reverse a festering
loss of market share in the United States that many analysts
fear will spread to RIM's growth markets overseas.
RIM released a batch of updated touchscreen phones in
August as a holding measure until a major launch next year of a
line of BlackBerry smartphones operated by the software that
now powers its PlayBook tablet.
The transition is considered crucial to its turnaround
efforts and its best hope of catching up with Apple's iPhone
and devices powered by Google's Android.
On Thursday, the shares had slipped 1.1 percent to $23.60
by mid-afternoon on the Nasdaq. The stock has lost two-thirds
of its value since a peak near $70 in February.
MALFUNCTION
The service disruption both highlights the special features
offered by BlackBerry in terms of security and at the same time
shows it is vulnerable to massive failures.
RIM is unique among handset makers, as it compresses and
encrypts data in its own system before pushing it to BlackBerry
devices via carrier networks. Apple and others rely on carrier
networks to handle all routing and delivery of content.
RIM said it had determined that the outage - the most
extensive in the company's history - was caused by a
malfunctioning switch at a data center in Slough, England, and
the subsequent failure of a backup to operate properly.
That triggered a massive reservoir of data that jammed up
other data centers, spreading the disruption to most regions.
Lazaridis said it would take some time to pinpoint why the
switch and back-up both failed, setting off the crisis.
Michael Howard, a principal analyst with Infonetics, a
networking equipment market research firm, said the outage
indicates RIM needs to expand the capacity of its network.
"Anybody who knows how to build backup builds resilient
data centers and resilient networks," he said. "I'm sure they
are going to change the way they store and change their data."
Still, RIM is hoping consumers hooked on its proprietary
instant messaging system and executives who rely on its secure
email service forget the latest hiccup.
Marie, a 28-year old Canadian BlackBerry user who did not
want to give her surname, said RIM's problems were of little
concern as she eyed the various BlackBerry handsets on display
at the Gitex Shopper in Dubai, which claims to be the Middle
East's largest electronics fair.
"They can get it fixed - everything that has technology has
its flaws - it's not the end of the world," she said.
