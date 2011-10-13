* RIM's dual CEOs both speak on Thursday conference call
* Say focus turns to contract obligations with customers
* Says full service back, but cause still unknown
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 13 Research In Motion RIM.TO
RIMM.O has fixed the root cause of a global disruption of
BlackBerry services and is still working to clear a backlog of
delayed messages, its co-CEOs said on Thursday, hoping to
control the damage to RIM four days after the outage began.
The chief executives - Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie -
apologized for the system-wide failure that left millions of
BlackBerry users without email, instant messaging and browsing
and said the company would work to regain their customers
trust.
"Our inability to quickly fix this has been frustrating,"
Lazaridis said, sounding contrite. "We are taking immediate and
aggressive steps to minimize risk of this happening again."
Asked about whether RIM would pay compensation to carriers
or enterprises that pay a monthly fee for its gold-standard
messaging services, Balsillie suggested the company would
consider that question in the coming days.
"Our focus has been 100 percent on getting the systems up
and running. ... That's been our focus throughout the night and
we have SLAs (service level agreements) with customers and
that's something we're going to focus on now."
A number of network providers around the world have
already said they would compensate their customers over the
lost service. [ID:nL5E7LD2BY]
The outage - and RIM's sluggish communications with its
customers - have fanned rising dissatisfaction with Lazaridis
and Balsillie, who made an unusual joint appearance on the
conference call.
Even before the latest outage, critics have called for a
shake-up at RIM, saying the top managers have let the company
fall too far behind Apple (AAPL.O) and other rivals in a
rapidly changing market.
The session was only the second call that RIM has held
since the crisis began on Monday.
Earlier on Thursday the company posted a video clip of
Lazaridis apologizing for the incident. He repeated that
message in his opening remarks at Thursday's conference call.
Public relations specialists have wondered why it took the
company so long, saying its response to the crisis has been
slow and poorly communicated.
"I think a statement of empathy that wouldn't cost anybody
anything could have been made within hours," said Allan Bonner,
a leading public relations crisis management consultant in
Toronto.
"They're doing crisis response the way they're designing
their software these days -- it's outdated, slow and not being
well-received by their customers," said Gene Grabowski, senior
vice president at Levick Strategic Communications.
FULL SERVICE RESTORED, RIM SAYS
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had restored
full service, even as it acknowledged that the backlog caused
by the outage was still working its way through system.
It said it determined that the outage - the most extensive
in the company's history - was caused by a malfunctioning
switch at a data center in Slough, England, and the subsequent
failure of a backup to operate properly.
That triggered a massive reservoir of data that jammed up
other data centers, spreading the disruption to most regions.
Lazaridis said it would take some time to pinpoint why the
switch and back-up both failed, setting off the crisis.
