Oct 22 The U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement agency (ICE) said will end its contract with
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion in favor of Apple's
iPhone, dealing a fresh blow to RIM just months ahead
of its launch of a vital new device.
The agency said in a solicitation document posted last week
that it intends to buy iPhones for more than 17,600 employees -
a purchase worth $2.1 million.
The agency said it has relied on RIM for eight years but
that RIM's technology "can no longer meet the mobile technology
needs of the agency".
It also said that it had analyzed Apple's iOS-based devices
and Google's Android operating system and concluded
that for the near term Apple's iPhone services offer the best
technology for the agency because of Apple's tight controls of
the hardware platform and operating system.
The agency said the iPhone will be used by a "variety of
agency personnel, including, but not limited to, Homeland
Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and
Office of the Principal Legal Advisor employees".
"The iPhone services will allow these individuals to
leverage reliable, mobile technology on a secure and manageable
platform in furtherance of the agency's mission," ICE said in
the document.
RIM is expected to launch its new BB10 smartphone in early
2013. The BB10 will come equipped with a revamped operating
system and is aimed at putting an end to a precipitous decline
in RIM's market share over the past year and longer.
RIM declined to comment specifically on the ICE contract but
said that after accounting for the ICE move it had one million
government customers in North America.
RIM's advantage has been what industry experts widely
describe as superior security and device-management features,
which have made the BlackBerry appealing to corporate IT
managers and a crucial tool for police, government and military
use.
But that advantage is waning with the growing number of
providers that help companies beef up security on their
employees' iPhones and Androids.