Sept 11 Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry
Ltd cut several dozen jobs from its U.S. sales team on
Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The layoffs are part of rolling job cuts that have been
ongoing for several weeks, the people told the paper.
"I can confirm a small number of employees were laid off
today," a company spokesman told the newspaper, without
providing additional details. ()
BlackBerry, which has bled market share to rivals including
Apple's iPhone and phones using Google's
Android technology, said last month it was weighing its options,
which could include an outright sale.
News of the layoffs was first reported by Canadian
technology blog Cantech Letter.
BlackBerry could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.