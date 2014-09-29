By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, Sept 29
TORONTO, Sept 29 Even as BlackBerry
pivots to focus more on software and services, the company that
gained fame for its smartphones is not giving up on its handset
business, two senior executives said.
After recording a gross profit from its weakened handset
operation and with roughly 50 million people globally still
using its older-generation BlackBerry phones, there is potential
in that business, the executives said.
Their remarks came during a frenetic week when BlackBerry
reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and launched its
square-screened Passport device.
Ron Louks, who heads BlackBerry's devices arm, said now that
the company had pared losses, it could afford to take some risks
and look at introducing at least one unconventional device each
year.
"When it comes to design and being a little bit disruptive,
we want that 'wow' factor," Louks said. "Not all of the products
will have it, but we definitely have opportunities."
BlackBerry already has another unconventional device in the
works, he said, adding that it has already received some
positive feedback from carriers on it.
Passport reviews have been mixed. While the device has won
praise for its battery life, wide screen and touch-sensitive
keyboard, it has been criticized for, among other things, being
difficult to operate with one hand.
Louks hinted that BlackBerry was working on a prototype that
would be easier to use with a single hand.
"From a roadmap perspective, I'm pretty happy with where we
are at for next year," he said in an interview, adding that he
also expected demand for the Passport to exceed expectations.
BlackBerry said on Friday that it had already taken about
200,000 orders for the Passport, which went on sale Wednesday
and sold out on Amazon.com Inc within six hours.
Speaking with the media after BlackBerry reported quarterly
results on Friday, Chief Executive Officer John Chen said the
company was likely to show new devices at the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona in 2015.
"Given the receptivity for the Passport, I know that we'll
have at least another generation of that device," said Chen. "I
also carry very high hopes for the Classic, and I've spoken with
a lot of people that want it ... so I think we will have another
iteration on that, and there will be a new concept device too."
The BlackBerry Classic, which bears similarities to the
company's once wildly popular Bold smartphone, will be available
later this year.
BlackBerry's volatile stock was up 0.2 percent at $10.28 in
late-morning Nasdaq trading.
JPMorgan, UBS, BMO and other brokerages raised their
share-price targets for BlackBerry on Monday.
