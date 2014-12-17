By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 BlackBerry Ltd
launched its long-awaited Classic device on Wednesday, a
smartphone it hopes will help it win back market share and woo
those still using older versions of its physical keyboard
devices.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based mobile technology said the new
device, which bears a striking similarity to its
once-bestselling Bold and Curve handsets, boasts a larger
screen, longer battery life, expanded app library with access to
he offerings from Amazon.com Inc's Android App store,
and a browser three times faster than the one on its legacy
devices.
"BlackBerry Classic is the powerful communications tool that
many BlackBerry Bold and Curve users have been waiting for,"
Chief Executive Officer John Chen said in a statement, noting
the device brings back the command bar functionalities that
helped make its legacy devices easy to navigate.
When the company initially introduced its new BlackBerry 10
operating system and devices early in 2012 it put more emphasis
on touchscreens, alienating many fans of its physical keyboard.
Moreover, those who moved to its new physical keyboard
devices it later launched were unhappy that command keys like
the 'Menu,' 'Back,' 'Send' and 'End' buttons, along with the
trackpad had been dropped.
Chen is in some ways taking the company back to its roots,
re-emphasizing the physical keyboard with the recent launch of
the Passport and the Classic models, rather than trying to
compete directly against the touchscreen handsets of dominant
rivals like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
.
Chen, who became CEO a year ago, is also pivoting BlackBerry
to earn more revenue from software, as system access fees from
those using its legacy devices wind down.
Analysts have noted a successful launch of the Classic would
accelerate service revenue erosion because the new devices do
not generate system access fees. But a jump in hardware revenue
from Classic and Passport sales would give BlackBerry time to
scale up its software business in 2015.
"We believe that the company's current strategy of staying
true to its core user base of business users - in industries
such as healthcare, banking and insurance - rather than chasing
the mainstream could help to transform the handset division into
a stable business," said research firm Trefis in a recent note
to clients.
(Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffreys Hodgson and Benkoe)