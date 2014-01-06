TORONTO Jan 6 A small company backed by
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest that makes an
iPhone-compatible keyboard says a lawsuit filed against it by
BlackBerry Ltd lacks merit.
The company, Typo Products LLC, said it still plans to
launch the product, which attaches to some of Apple Inc's
touchscreen iPhone 5 models, at a trade show this week
and to begin shipping the keyboards later this month.
"Although we respect Blackberry and its intellectual
property, we believe that Blackberry's claims against Typo lack
merit and we intend to defend the case vigorously," the company
said in a statement on Monday.
"We are excited about our innovative keyboard design, which
is the culmination of years of development and research," it
said.
Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry says the Typo
keyboard is an attempt to graft its distinctive angled miniature
keys on to other smartphones.