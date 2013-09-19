OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept 19 The Canadian
government hopes BlackBerry Ltd , which is
considering selling itself, can make it on its own, Industry
Minister James Moore said on Thursday, but he added that he
recognized the rapidly changing issues it faces.
"The issues that BlackBerry was approaching us with a month
ago (were) very different than the news that came out
yesterday," he told reporters in Oakville, Ontario, an apparent
reference to a report on plans for deep job cuts.
"I want BlackBerry to do well. I want BlackBerry to grow and
to continue to employ Canadians ... we're hopeful that they'll
be able to make it on their own."