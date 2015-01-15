SEOUL Jan 15 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has denied that it made an offer to acquire Canada's BlackBerry Ltd and has no plans to do so, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

Samsung recently offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate market, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)