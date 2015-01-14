OTTAWA Jan 14 A possible bid for BlackBerry Ltd
by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
would be unlikely to raise Canadian government
security concerns, sources familiar with Ottawa's thinking said
on Wednesday.
"I don't imagine that there'd be any security roadblocks,"
the source said, reacting to a Reuters story that Samsung had
recently approached BlackBerry Ltd about buying the smartphone
maker.
A second source familiar with government thinking said
previously expressed concerns about a Chinese firm possibly
buying BlackBerry would almost certainly not apply to South
Korean companies.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)