TORONTO, April 21 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Tuesday it is acquiring privately-held U.S. tech
company WatchDox, which makes software that secures files for
clients ranging from private equity firms to Hollywood studios,
in a bid to boost its security offerings.
WatchDox's software gives clients control over how their
files are edited, copied, printed or forwarded. Network
administrators will be able to revoke access to files, or delete
them remotely even after they leave a company's corporate
network.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street
Journal, citing an unnamed source, said BlackBerry was paying
$70 million for the Palo Alto, California-based company.
Some of WatchDox's 85-member team is based at its research
and development facilities in Petah Tikva, Israel.
"Israel's widely known as a very innovative security market,
and we believe the team there is excellent," Jim Mackey,
BlackBerry's head of corporate development, said in an
interview. "We believe we can use the location as a way to
attract more talent and expand our offerings."
He said BlackBerry intends to build up the WatchDox business
quickly, and he hinted that the Waterloo, Ontario-based company
would continue to scout for similar tuck-in deals.
Earlier this year, BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen said
he saw a part of the company's targeted software revenue growth
in the current fiscal year coming from acquisitions of companies
that will allow it to sell more value-added services.
Chen is boosting BlackBerry's software and service offerings
in an effort to offset declines from its smartphone business,
which has been eroded by competition from the likes of Apple
and Samsung Electronics Co.
Last year, BlackBerry bought Secusmart, a privately-held
German firm that specializes in voice and data encryption used
by the German government and other customers. In September, it
acquired Movirtu, a British-based tech start-up whose software
allows users to have two phone numbers on the same device with a
single SIM card.
The purchases have helped BlackBerry ramp up its portfolio
of services that cater to the needs of its core base of clients,
such as corporations and government agencies.
"WatchDox is just yet another mobile productivity and secure
communication solution that we can put in our bag and provide as
part of a compelling portfolio," Mackey said.
