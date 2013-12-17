TORONTO Dec 17 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Tuesday that John Sims will join the company as head of its
global enterprise services business.
Sims will join BlackBerry in January from SAP,
where he served as president of SAP's Mobile Services business.
BlackBerry's Chief Executive John Chen said Sims' extensive
experience in transforming businesses and redefining brands will
be a tremendous asset to BlackBerry as the company seeks to turn
around its fortunes.
Chen, who recently took the reins at BlackBerry, is keen to
rebuild the company as more of a niche player focused on the
so-called enterprise market of large government and corporate
clients.
The company's new BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 platform
allows such clients to now manage BlackBerry, Android and
iOS-based devices on their internal networks.