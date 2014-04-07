(Adds NXP comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 7 A federal jury in Florida on Monday
ruled in favor of Blackberry Ltd in a lawsuit accusing
the company of infringing three patents belonging to Dutch
semiconductor company NXP BV.
NXP in April 2012 sued BlackBerry, then known as Research in
Motion, alleging that versions of the BlackBerry phone and
PlayBook tablet infringed patents related to the design, data
transmission and other features of those devices.
The lawsuit originally covered six patents, but NXP later
dropped its claims related to three of the patents. NXP sought
unspecified damages, including triple damages.
Jurors needed less than a day of deliberations before ruling
in BlackBerry's favor, in a trial that began on March 24, court
records show.
In a statement, NXP said it is disappointed with the verdict
and is "investigating all options for appeal." NXP is listed on
the Nasdaq as NXP Semiconductors NV.
BlackBerry did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Litigation remains a major weapon in a global patent war
among makers of smartphones, tablet computers and operating
software, including such companies as Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co and Google Inc.
BlackBerry was once a dominant force in smartphones, but the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company has lost much of its market
share to Apple's iPhone and gadgets powered by Google's Android
operating system.
Eindhoven, Netherlands-based NXP was spun off from
Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV in 2006.
BlackBerry shares fell 15 cents to C$8.62 in Monday trading
in Toronto. On the Nasdaq, BlackBerry shares fell 14
cents to $7.86.
The case is NXP BV v. Blackberry Ltd et al, U.S. District
Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 12-00498.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and G Crosse)