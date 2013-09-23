OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canadian Industry Minister James Moore on Monday declined to comment on a tentative deal to take struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd private.

"We have no comment at this time," Moore spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher said in an e-mail.

Separately, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters in Toronto that he did not comment on private business matters. He made the remark when pressed about news that a consortium led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd wanted to buy BlackBerry for $4.7 billion.