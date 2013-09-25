Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
TORONTO, Sept 25 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd was seeking over $1 billion in equity investments from institutional investors to back its preliminary $4.7 billion plan to acquire BlackBerry Ltd , the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the discussions, the newspaper said Fairfax Chief Executive Prem Watsa has personally contacted several leading Canadian and U.S. pension and private equity funds to win support for the bid to buy the struggling smartphone maker.
But the sources said that as of Tuesday, only one pension fund, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, was seriously considering joining a potential takeover consortium.
The paper said Watsa was pitching the potential acquisition as a leveraged buyout that would be financed with more than $3 billion in bank loans, $1 billion in equity from institutions and Fairfax's nearly 10 per cent stake in BlackBerry.
If it falls short of raising the equity to help finance the potential takeover, the Globe said Fairfax intends to arrange a short-term bridge loan that could be repaid with BlackBerry's cash holdings of about $2.6 billion.
Officials with Fairfax, BlackBerry and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan could not be reached immediately for comment.
Fairfax's $4.7 billion, or $9 a share, proposal was announced on Monday. BlackBerry, which put itself on the block in August, warned last Friday of slumping sales and a big operating loss.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.