UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO Oct 2 BlackBerry Ltd has drawn interest from private equity group Cerberus and at least one other investor, CNBC said on Wednesday, quoting Dow Jones, which cited unnamed sources.
Shares of BlackBerry jumped as the news hit, and were up 2.5 percent at $8.11 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts