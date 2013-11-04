Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Nov 4 BlackBerry Ltd is abandoning a plan to sell itself and will instead raise some $1 billion and replace its chief executive, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on Monday, citing sources.
The Globe said the smartphone maker plans to raise the $1 billion by selling convertible notes.
BlackBerry couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)