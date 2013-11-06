Nov 6 Qatar Holding LLC is among a handful of investors that have put money into BlackBerry Ltd's $1 billion convertible debt offering, a source familiar with the financing plan said on Wednesday.

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund bought as much as $200 million of the offering, in which Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd , BlackBerry's largest shareholder, has committed $250 million. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)