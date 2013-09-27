Sept 27 BlackBerry Ltd reported a huge quarterly loss on Friday, days after accepting its largest shareholder's tentative $4.7 billion bid to take it out of the public eye.

BlackBerry, which had warned of the loss, said its net loss for the second quarter was $965 million, or $1.84 a share, on sharply reduced revenue of $1.6 billion. The loss included a pretax non-cash charge against inventory and supply commitments of about $934 million.