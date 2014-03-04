By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 4 BlackBerry Ltd suffered
a network outage affecting some users in Canada and the
Asia-Pacific region that was resolved hours later, the
smartphone and technology company said on Tuesday, at a
sensitive time for the once-mighty tech titan.
The outage hit Canada's leading mobile network, according to
a memo sent to some customers of both BlackBerry and Rogers
Communications Inc. Rogers later said the issue was
affecting some customers with all domestic carriers and that it
didn't affect those using BlackBerry's latest BB10 devices.
Another major Canadian carrier, Telus Corp, said some
of their customers were affected, and directed further inquiries
to BlackBerry, which said it had identified a potential cause
and was working on a fix.
BlackBerry later said the problems had been fixed and
services resumed for all users in the affected regions.
The outage came at a tricky time for the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company, which has shrunk back from the
hypercompetitive smartphone-making business to home in on secure
messaging services for business and government customers.
BlackBerry runs its own global network, working closely with
telecommunications companies and networks, to deliver BlackBerry
messages more securely and in a more compressed way than rivals.
But customers have defected in droves in recent years, lured
away by larger, touchscreen models running Google's Android
software and by Apple's game-changing iPhone.
A massive, days-long BlackBerry outage in October 2011
bruised the company's already declining reputation. The company
has since removed two sets of senior executives and called off a
sale process late last year.
BlackBerry was once the device of choice of Wall Street
bankers, Washington politicians and others who prized its mobile
email.
Canadianoutages.com, a website that collates customer
complaints about various technology services including Internet
and wireless communications, showed a spike in complaints about
BlackBerry starting early on Tuesday morning.
BlackBerry shares were up 0.6 percent by midafternoon in
Nasdaq trade, but at just $10.43 were far below
historic peaks last seen several years ago.