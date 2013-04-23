April 23 BlackBerry said its
new smartphone BlackBerry Q10 will be available in Canada
starting May 1 through Rogers Wireless, Telus Corp
and Bell Mobility.
Q10 will be available starting at C$199 ($190) with a
three-year contract. It will also be available on Virgin Mobile
Canada.
BlackBerry said it expects Q10 device to be available in the
United States by the end of May.
BlackBerry is trying to claw back market share lost to
rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
with its new line of devices powered by the revamped
BlackBerry 10 operating system.
BlackBerry, which has changed its name from Research In
Motion, has said it expects to report break-even results in the
current quarter.
The company's shares closed at C$14.74 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained 25 percent so far in 2013.